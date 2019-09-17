Columbia man arrested again, faces rape charges
Jason Boley, 40, was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with rape charges after being arrested less than a month earlier on domestic assault charges.
The incident happened Sunday at 3104 Crawford St., according to the Columbia Police Department.
The victim told police she could not remember exactly what happened because she was impaired by drugs and alcohol but ended up on a couch in the basement of the house on Crawford Street.
The victim said she woke up around 1:30 a.m. while the rape was occurring. She said she was being held down by someone at the elbows
She said she called for help but blacked out after being given what she speculates was Xanax and reported to police that she was forced to the ground again.
She told police she then woke up between 5 and 6 a.m. as a friend attempted to enter the locked residence. Eventually the friend was able to get inside and take her home.
Boley is being held in Boone County Jail without bond. Before he was arrested Tuesday, he was out on bail for the Aug. 19 domestic assault incident.
In that case a woman reported that he threatened her, rammed her car and told her, “I’m going to kill you, cut you up into little pieces, and no one will find you.”
She said she believed he was going to kill her and told police he had abused her in the past.
In addition, another domestic assault case that was reported June 4 is proceeding through the courts, with a case review scheduled for Oct. 2. Assistance League Mid-Missouri celebrates 25th anniversary
Assistance League of Mid-Missouri will celebrate 25 years of serving Columbia on Sept. 25 by giving away chocolate chip cookies at its Upscale Resale store.
Upscale Resale, 1729 W. Broadway, is the major nonprofit fundraising outlet for the Assistance League. Volunteers accept donations of men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, books, furniture and collectible items to resell at reasonable prices.
All proceeds fund programs helping adults and children. More than $5 million has been given to the community in goods and services. Volunteers have donated more than 800,000 hours serving 160,000 people since 1994.
The Assistance League also runs the Cookie Connection community campaign and takes individual donations.
Cookies will be given away from 10 a.m. to noon.
— Hannah Kirchwehm