Missouri makes top two for five-star guard Love

St. Louis-area point guard Caleb Love has narrowed his list of schools down to two, according to a report from Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com. Love later confirmed the report in a tweet Wednesday.

Missouri and North Carolina made the cut for Love, who is the fourth-ranked point guard in the class of 2020, according to the rankings at 247sports.com.

Love visited the Tar Heels last weekend after visiting the Tigers the weekend of Sept. 6. He was in attendance for the Missouri’s football game versus West Virginia.

Love plans to make a decision between MU and UNC next week, according to 247sports.com.

Shakespeare’s Pizza to cater Stephens College volleyball game

Shakespeare’s Pizza will be at Silverthrone Arena on Thursday for Stars fans as part of a fundraising effort with the Stephens Starlets, Stephens College’s dance team.

Pizza will be served at the arena starting at 4:30 p.m.

KTGR’s “Big Show” will be broadcast at the arena from 4-6 p.m. before the Star’s volleyball game versus Lindenwood-Belleville at 7 p.m.

All club volleyball players who wear any item of team gear will receive free admission into the game.

— Missourian Staff

