Missouri Symphony hires new director
Trent Rash, who has been an assistant professor of music at Stephens College for the past 12 years, is the new executive director of the Missouri Symphony.
The symphony shared the news in a Monday statement.
At Stephens, Rash taught voice classes, choir and musical theater techniques. He also was executive director of the Summer Theatre Institute and project manager for the “Make a Joyful Noise!” fundraising campaign to restore an organ in the college’s Firestone Baars Chapel.
Rash has performed music with Stephens College, Talking Horse Productions, the Odyssey Chamber Music Series, the Missouri Contemporary Ballet and the Hot Summer Nights Concert Series, according to the news release.
“I want to make this community excited about MOSY and what it is doing and where it is going,” Rash said in the statement.
— Missourian staff
Ashland man arrested on suspicion of statutory rape
An Ashland man turned himself in to the Boone County Sheriff’s Departmenton Monday after he was accused of statutory rape of a minor younger than 14.
The girl told a forensic interviewer that Christian J. Wynn, 50, had sexual intercourse with her two-to-three times per week over the past five years.
A witness who lives with Wynn confirmed at least one incident.
Ashland Chief of Police Lyn Woolford confirmed that the alleged abuse occurred in Ashland. He said the girl is still a minor but didn’t know whether she was still under age 14.
In a probable cause statement, Ashland Police Officer Terry Toalson stated he believes Wynn is a danger to the community because he “has made verbal threats to take his own life and the lives of other family members if they report” his alleged acts.
Wynn used such threats to “intimidate the juvenile victim in the case” and caused her to fear for her safety and that of her family members. The threats also led Wynn’s live-in girlfriend to apply for an order of protection against him, according to the statement.
Bail is set for $100,000.
According to a complaint filed by the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, the alleged statutory rape occurred on or between Feb. 1, 2015, and June 25, 2019.
The Ashland Police Department and the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services initiated a joint investigation into possible sexual assault on July 2. The forensic interviewer spoke with the alleged victim on July 25 at Rainbow House in Columbia.
— Maria Benevento
Sessions planned for those who want to bow hunt on city land
Those who want to use their bows and arrows to hunt for deer on city-owned properties can attend one of three orientation sessions scheduled for this month.
The free one-hour sessions are required for people who do not have a 2018 city-issued archery hunting permit . Permits issued in 2017 or before have expired.
The orientation classes will be at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 21 and at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St. Registration is available at como.gov/parksandrec.
Archery hunting seasons this year are Sept. 15 through Nov. 9 and Nov. 21 through Jan. 15.
The city has allowed bow hunting on some of its properties since 2004. The program averages about 250 hunters per year.
— Missourian staff