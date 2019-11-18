Missouri collecting containers found floating in floodwaters
KANSAS CITY — Hundreds of containers — many carrying hazardous materials — have floated into Missouri since flooding in the upper Missouri River basin during the spring.
Missouri Department of Natural Resources officials say the agency collected more than 740 containers this year. Many are believed to be from Nebraska and Iowa.
The containers range from small buckets to 500,000-gallon tanks. Many contain diesel fuel, pesticides or ammonia.
KCUR reports most of the containers washed up on the banks of the Missouri River in northwest Missouri.
Environmental scientist Stephen McLane says the goal is to return the containers to their owners, but many don’t have identifying marks.
A recycler in Kansas City has helped the agency dispose of roughly 12,000 gallons of fuel, pesticides and herbicides.
McLane said the agency expects to be collecting orphaned containers through at least January.
Remains found in Nebraska linked to Missouri killings
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Human remains discovered in a Nebraska stock trailer appear to be from one of two Wisconsin brothers who were fatally shot by a Missouri farmer, authorities said Monday.
The Lincoln County sheriff’s office in North Platte, Nebraska, announced that a local rancher found the remains mixed with dirt in a plastic tub inside the trailer.
“We believe it probably is one of the brothers,” said Roland Kramer, the department’s chief deputy.
The rancher had just bought the trailer through an online ad from a seller in Missouri, Kramer said. He added that Lincoln County officials seized the trailer for possible use as evidence and would work with Missouri authorities as requested.
Garland Nelson, 25, of Braymer, Missouri, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, then burning their bodies and dumping them in a manure pile.
Jack Diemel, the brothers’ father, said the two had traveled to Nelson’s farm to collect on a $250,000 debt, according to court records. The father reported his sons missing July 21 after they failed to show up for a flight home to Milwaukee and did not answer their phones.
According to a probable cause statement, Nelson shot the brothers, put their bodies in 55-gallon barrels and used a skid loader to move them one at a time from a barn to a pasture. There, he allegedly burned them using diesel fuel and an unknown liquid. Nelson told investigators he then dumped the remains on a manure pile and hid the barrels elsewhere on his property, about 70 miles northeast of Kansas City.
No signs foul play in death of man found in Missouri freezer
KANSAS CITY — Authorities say an autopsy has found no signs of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer in his wife’s bedroom inside the couple’s southwest Missouri home.
Joplin police say the autopsy also confirmed that the man was Paul Barton, whose wife, 67-year-old Barbara Watters, is charged with abandonment of a corpse. The body was found last week after a witness told police that Barton’s body had been in the stand-alone freezer since his death on Dec. 30, 2018. No details were provided about how the witness knew the couple.
No charges have been filed in Barton’s death. Police said before Watters’ arrest on Thursday that she has unspecified “mental disorders” and is known to carry firearms.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
—The Associated Press