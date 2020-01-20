Red Cross calls for donations due to critical blood shortage
The American Red Cross is asking for blood donors to help address an urgent shortage of all types of blood, especially Type O.
With the flu and winter weather affecting donors and blood drives, all types of blood are in short supply. Less than a three-day supply of Type O blood is available for emergencies and treatments, the Red Cross announced in a news release. Type O blood is the most transfused blood type, according to the release.
The Red Cross is calling on donors of all blood types, especially Type O-positive and Type O-negative, to help restock the blood bank. Donors can make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donors App, RedCrossBlood.org or at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming donation times are:
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Columbia Blood Donation Center, 1511 S. Providence Road
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Boone County Commission Chambers, 801 E. Walnut
- 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Columbia Blood Donation Center
- 10:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Columbia Blood Donation Center
For donors close to MU, some upcoming on-campus donation times are:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at MU’s Lewis and Clark Hall
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the MU School of Medicine, One Hospital Drive
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Memorial Union, 518 Hitt St.
— Hannah Jiang
Former MU Journalism professor Rod Gelatt has died
Missouri School of Journalism Professor Emeritus Rod Gelatt died Sunday, Jan. 19, at his home in Arizona. He was 93.
Gelatt joined the MU faculty in 1963, and during his more than 45-year tenure served as news director of both KBIA/91.3 FM Columbia and KOMU/NBC, Columbia.
According to Journalism School reporting, he is credited with bringing “the Missouri Method” to KOMU: bringing students into the workflow of the newsroom as reporters, producers and writers, when previously students had only worked as interns.
Gelatt served in a number of roles throughout his time at the Journalism School.
KBIA listeners may remember him as the creator of KBIA’s View of the News, and its original host. The show, which began in 1994, continues today. Gelatt’s last appearance on that program was in 2016.
In 2009, he was honored with the Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. In 2018, he and his wife Andee moved to Arizona.
In 2016, in honor of his 90th Birthday, some of his former students organized a celebration of his career in Columbia. They also created The Rod Gelatt KBIA Faculty Enhancement Fund, which helps support KBIA and the faculty who mentor students and operate the station’s newsroom.
— KBIA Staff