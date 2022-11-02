Columbia College men’s basketball beat Westminster College 77-55 at home Wednesday to move to 2-0 on the season.
Tony Burks led the way for the Cougars, scoring 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Collin Parker and Carson Parker added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Columbia cruised for most of the game, never once trailing against the Blue Jays. The Cougars shot 48% from the field, though they struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 21%.
Burks dominated the Blue Jays in the first half, scoring 16 points before intermission and sending the Cougars to the locker room up 41-25. Burks went a perfect 6-for-6 on two-point attempts and also grabbed four rebounds and six assists.
Columbia out-rebounded Westminster 48-32, led by Collin Parker, who corralled nine boards. The Blue Jays were also held to just 33% shooting from the field.
Columbia next hosts Missouri Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday.
CC women’s basketball moves to 3-0 with win over Westminster
Lexi Miller scored a career-high 17 points to lead Columbia to a 79-44 home win over Westminster.
The Cougars jumped out to an early 21-11 lead by playing strong defense and holding Westminster to just 2 of 14 shooting in the first quarter.
Columbia began to pull away in the second half and took a 54-31 lead into fourth quarter. Miller scored 12 of her 17 points on 4 of 5 shooting from 3-point range in the third quarter.
Allison Stiers added 13 points for the Cougars, and DeLaney Horstman finished with a double-double — 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Columbia next hosts Oklahoma Panhandle State at 7 p.m. Monday.