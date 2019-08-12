The Cardinals will open their 2020 home schedule with an interleague series for the first time as the transplanted St. Louis Browns return for the first time in 17 years.

The Baltimore Orioles, whose only interleague visit here was in June 2003, before the construction of Busch Stadium III, and who last toiled here as the Browns 50 years before that, will play in the Cardinals’ 2020 home opener on Thursday afternoon April 2.

According to the Major League Baseball schedule released on Monday, that first series will continue with Saturday and Sunday games. And then the Los Angeles Dodgers, who visited on the Cardinals’ first home stand this year, will make their only appearance here in 2020 from April 6-9.

As they did this year, the Cardinals will open their season on the road with two National League Central Division series. They will start the season on Thursday March 26 in Cincinnati and after playing two more games against the Reds, the Cardinals will go to Milwaukee for three.The highlight of the home schedule is a post-All-Star break appearance by the New York Yankees, who last played here in 2014. The Yankees will be in town for a three-game weekend set from July 17-19, followed by three games with San Francisco and a four-game set with the Chicago Cubs from July 23-26, comprising the Cardinals’ longest home stand of the season.

The Cubs also will be here for a four-game weekend set from Sept. 10-13. The two other “home” games the Cardinals have with Chicago will be played in London on June 13-14. Because of that, the Cardinals will play only 79 games at Busch in 2020.

Trips to Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Kansas City — with each of the latter two being two-game series — will comprise the Cardinals’ road interleague games. Toronto and Kansas City also will play two games each here.The Cardinals will wrap up the regular season with a weekend series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 25-27. Hereis the are the higlights of the Cardinals’ 2020 schedule (game times TBA):

MARCH

26, 28-29: at Cincinnati30-31: at Milwaukee

APRIL

1: at Milwaukee

2, 4-5: vs. Baltimore6-9: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

10-12: at Chicago Cubs

14-16: at Los Angeles Dodgers

17-19: at Colorado

20-22: vs. Cincinnati

24-26: vs. Miami

27-30: at San Diego

MAY

1-3: at Milwaukee

4-6: vs. San Diego

8-10: vs. New York Mets

11-13: at Pittsburgh

15-17: at Philadelphia

18-21: vs. Atlanta

22-24: vs. Arizona

25-27: at Atlanta

29-31: vs. Pittsburgh

JUNE

1-2: vs. Toronto

4-7: at Pittsburgh

8-10: at New York Mets13-14: vs. Chicago Cubs at London, England16-18: vs. Colorado

19-21: vs. Cincinnati

22-25: at Miami

26-28: at Boston

29-30: vs. Washington

JULY

1-2: vs. Washington

3-5: vs. Milwaukee

7-9: at Washington10-12: at Tampa Bay

14: All-Star Game at Los Angeles Dodgers

17-19: vs. New York Yankees20-22: vs. San Francisco

23-26: vs. Chicago Cubs

27-30: at Milwaukee

31: at Pittsburgh

AUGUST

1-2: at Pittsburgh

4-5: at Kansas City

7-9: vs. Cincinnati

10-12: vs. Pittsburgh

14-16: vs. Milwaukee

18-19: at Toronto

21-23: at Chicago Cubs24-26: at Cincinnati28-30: vs. Pittsburgh

31: vs. Philadelphia

SEPTEMBER

1-3: vs. Philadelphia



4-6: at Arizona

7-9: at San Francisco

10-13: vs. Chicago Cubs

15-16: vs. Kansas City17-20: at Cincinnati

21-23: vs. Milwaukee

25-27: at Chicago CubsRick Hummel @cmshhummel on Twitter

