The Cardinals will open their 2020 home schedule with an interleague series for the first time as the transplanted St. Louis Browns return for the first time in 17 years.
The Baltimore Orioles, whose only interleague visit here was in June 2003, before the construction of Busch Stadium III, and who last toiled here as the Browns 50 years before that, will play in the Cardinals’ 2020 home opener on Thursday afternoon April 2.
According to the Major League Baseball schedule released on Monday, that first series will continue with Saturday and Sunday games. And then the Los Angeles Dodgers, who visited on the Cardinals’ first home stand this year, will make their only appearance here in 2020 from April 6-9.
As they did this year, the Cardinals will open their season on the road with two National League Central Division series. They will start the season on Thursday March 26 in Cincinnati and after playing two more games against the Reds, the Cardinals will go to Milwaukee for three.The highlight of the home schedule is a post-All-Star break appearance by the New York Yankees, who last played here in 2014. The Yankees will be in town for a three-game weekend set from July 17-19, followed by three games with San Francisco and a four-game set with the Chicago Cubs from July 23-26, comprising the Cardinals’ longest home stand of the season.
The Cubs also will be here for a four-game weekend set from Sept. 10-13. The two other “home” games the Cardinals have with Chicago will be played in London on June 13-14. Because of that, the Cardinals will play only 79 games at Busch in 2020.
Trips to Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Kansas City — with each of the latter two being two-game series — will comprise the Cardinals’ road interleague games. Toronto and Kansas City also will play two games each here.The Cardinals will wrap up the regular season with a weekend series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 25-27. Hereis the are the higlights of the Cardinals’ 2020 schedule (game times TBA):
MARCH
26, 28-29: at Cincinnati30-31: at Milwaukee
APRIL
1: at Milwaukee
2, 4-5: vs. Baltimore6-9: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
10-12: at Chicago Cubs
14-16: at Los Angeles Dodgers
17-19: at Colorado
20-22: vs. Cincinnati
24-26: vs. Miami
27-30: at San Diego
MAY
1-3: at Milwaukee
4-6: vs. San Diego
8-10: vs. New York Mets
11-13: at Pittsburgh
15-17: at Philadelphia
18-21: vs. Atlanta
22-24: vs. Arizona
25-27: at Atlanta
29-31: vs. Pittsburgh
JUNE
1-2: vs. Toronto
4-7: at Pittsburgh
8-10: at New York Mets13-14: vs. Chicago Cubs at London, England16-18: vs. Colorado
19-21: vs. Cincinnati
22-25: at Miami
26-28: at Boston
29-30: vs. Washington
JULY
1-2: vs. Washington
3-5: vs. Milwaukee
7-9: at Washington10-12: at Tampa Bay
14: All-Star Game at Los Angeles Dodgers
17-19: vs. New York Yankees20-22: vs. San Francisco
23-26: vs. Chicago Cubs
27-30: at Milwaukee
31: at Pittsburgh
AUGUST
1-2: at Pittsburgh
4-5: at Kansas City
7-9: vs. Cincinnati
10-12: vs. Pittsburgh
14-16: vs. Milwaukee
18-19: at Toronto
21-23: at Chicago Cubs24-26: at Cincinnati28-30: vs. Pittsburgh
31: vs. Philadelphia
SEPTEMBER
1-3: vs. Philadelphia
4-6: at Arizona
7-9: at San Francisco
10-13: vs. Chicago Cubs
15-16: vs. Kansas City17-20: at Cincinnati
21-23: vs. Milwaukee
