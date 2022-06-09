Carol Marie Vaughan, 84 of Columbia, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Neighborhoods. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Carol was born on August 10, 1937, in Independence, Missouri, the daughter of Wilburn P. Vaughan and Myrtle Horne Vaughan Pauley, who have preceded her in death.
Carol had a love of books from an early age, and volunteered in her high school library. She earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Missouri.
She was employed at MU’s Ellis Library where her career lasted over 43 years, retiring in 2000, as head of acquisitions. She was instrumental in the forming of the Library's Retirees’ Club where she was active in organizing monthly get-togethers for many years.
She loved traveling, genealogy, and collected nutcrackers and zebras. She enjoyed knitting and made sweaters for many people over the years.
She began watching "Jeopardy" in the early years of the show and was a dedicated watcher. She trained those who cared for her not to interrupt her between 4 & 5 in the afternoon.
Carol is survived by her siblings: Charlotte (Robert) Shedd of Omaha; Thomas (Vikki) Pauley; Lesley (Craig) Mueller; William Pauley, all of Columbia; a dear friend and co-worker: Marilyn Voegele; and a hosts of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Lloyd W. Pauley and James A. Pauley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Ellis Library, University of Missouri, in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.