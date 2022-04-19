Columbia College baseball took on No. 8 ranked Central Methodist in a game that was packed by Columbia fans, but the Cougars didn’t deliver a win, falling to the Eagles 10-6.
The game started as a pitchers duel with three blink-and-you’ll-miss-it innings with just three runners between the teams. Cougars starter Travis Bassford faced the minimum his first time through the order while Eagles starter Nino Puckett allowed one baserunner.
Columbia (32-7) ran into trouble in the fourth when Bassford began to lose his command. With runners on first and second, Eagles first baseman Tanner Sears smacked a double to score both. Another walk ended Bassford’s day.
Central Methodist (32-10) scored three more in the inning on a two-RBI triple from Jeff Vance and an RBI double from Khalil Thrasher. Bassford finished the day with four runs on three walks, two hit-by-pitches and a hit in 3⅓ innings.
“(Bassford) those first three innings worked with great pace, threw strikes, then got into some trouble on the second flip of the lineup,” Columbia coach Darren Munns said. “We went to our bullpen, which has been outstanding, and give them credit, they got some big two out hits.”
Though Columbia had a nice day at the dish, the story for the Cougars’ offense became one of bad luck and missed opportunities.
Columbia cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two runs on Kellen Williamson’s RBI-single and Devyn Lopez’s sacrifice fly, but Kole Ficken’s groundout left runners on second and third and ended the rally.
Columbia’s bullpen couldn’t keep the Eagles’ bats in check the following inning, allowing three runs in the top of the fifth. Eagles catcher Jeff Vance was a problem for the Cougars throughout the game, going 2-3 with a triple and a single with four RBI.
Columbia tried to spark another rally in the sixth after Riley Poulton’s second hit drove in a run and moved a man to third, but a flyball from Ficken was snagged on a diving grab by Eagles right fielder Cole Luedeking to squash that rally.
The Eagles capitalized on the squashed rally and scratched another run across in the seventh to make it 9-3.
Still, Columbia continued to battle. In the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars loaded the bases and kept the line moving. Jarrett Newell walked to score a run, a passed ball scored another and a dropped third strike scored another and kept the inning alive.
Riley Poulton, who reached base in four of his five plate appearances, walked to load the bases, but Andrew Paten flew out to second and Columbia left three stranded. The Cougars left eight men on base throughout the game.
Columbia couldn’t get anything going in the eighth, Central Methodist added an insurance run in the top of the ninth and the Eagles squashed another Columbia rally that brought in a run in the ninth to secure the win.
“We battled back. I was really proud of how we competed, when we were behind,” Munns said. “We had opportunities late with runners in scoring position we were just allergic to clutch hit in some instances, but proud of how we battled back.”
Columbia will look to rebound when they go on the road to take on Missouri Baptist at 3 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.
CC softball sweeps doubleheader against William Woods to win 14th straight
Columbia College softball did more of the same since it entered American Midwest Conference play and swept a doubleheader against William Woods 4-1 and 3-0. The Cougars have won 14 games in a row and remain perfect in conference play.
William Woods (19-18, 8-6) struck first and jump out to a 1-0 lead in Game 1, but the lead was short-lived as Columbia (24-10, 14-0) used Athena Wheeler’s RBI double and Karolina Arbova’s double to pull ahead 2-1 after the first.
Emily King and Abigail Pringer each drove in a run later in the game.
After a shaky first inning, Cougars starter Lexi Dickerson settled in and dominated the rest of the contest. Dickerson pitched all seven innings, allowing one run on four hits and one walk. Dickerson also struck out six and picked up the win to move to 7-3.
Columbia took the second game behind another stellar pitching performance, this time from Ella Schouten.
Schouten pitched a complete game, shutting the Owls out and allowing five hits and two walks while also striking out six. The Owls nearly broke through against Schouten in the fourth after loading the bases, but Schouten escaped and allowed just three baserunners the rest of the way.
Schouten picked up the win and moved to 12-3.
Columbia did all of its damage early, scoring one run in the first, second and third innings before cooling off. Arbova had a good day at the dish, picking up three of the Cougars seven hits.
Columbia will be back in action in a doubleheader against Missouri Baptist beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at the Antimi Softball Complex.