Columbia College baseball had a full day on the diamond, taking down No. 3 seed Missouri Baptist in a dizzying back-and-forth affair in the afternoon before taking on top-seeded Lyon in Game 1 of the AMC championship later in the evening.
In O'Fallon, the Cougars jumped all over Missouri Baptist, taking a 9-1 lead after three innings, with Indy Stanley and Kellen Williamson each going deep, but the game went sideways from there. Missouri Baptist would plate seven runs in the top of the fourth to make it a ballgame once again.
Columbia (38-11, 15-6), however, answered with five of its own to make it a 14-8 game. The Cougars would tack on three more insurance runs and survive a late Missouri Baptist rally to secure the win with a football score of 17-14.
Missouri Baptist (25-23, 14-7) had no answer for the top of Columbia's lineup, the top four of which combined to go 13-for-20 with 12 RBI and and eight runs scored. Stanley in particular was dominant at the dish, going 4-for-6 with five RBI.
The Cougars then set their sights on the AMC championship against Lyon, a team Columbia was just 1-3 against this season, including a game Thursday that saw the Cougars get trounced 13-3 by the Scots.
Columbia's AMC title hopes relied on the right arm of JP Schneider. Schneider had struggled at various points in the season but was rolling early at Maryville University in Town and Country, striking out four and not allowing a run in the first three innings.
Lyon (35-19, 16-5) found itself in a 2-0 hole after three innings following a Stanley RBI-double and a wild pitch that allowed Jake Newell to score.
The Scots answered in the third, capitalizing on an error to tag Schneider for three unearned runs to take a 3-2 lead. Columbia would capitalize off of a Lyon error in the sixth, regaining the lead on a two-RBI single from Tegan Woods.
Lyon again scratched across an unearned run in the seventh, but Schneider kept Columbia in the game. The game entered the ninth still knotted up at four, but Columbia began to rally.
David Dell led off the inning off with a single and advance to third following a sac-bunt and a groundout. Stanley and Williamson walks loaded the bases with two outs for Devyn Lopez. Lopez came through with a two-run single to give Columbia a 6-4 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.
After using five relievers in Columbia's earlier contest against Missouri Baptist, coach Darren Munns decided to stick with Schneider for the ninth. Schneider had entered the game with a 6.45 ERA but looked to be the hero for the Cougars.
Schneider struck out the side to secure the victory and force a decisive championship game. The game concluded with Schneider setting Scots leadoff hitter Tony Strack down looking on his 130th pitch of the night.
Schneider finished with his first complete game of the season, striking out 11 batters and allowing no earned runs on seven hits and three walks.
With the win, Columbia forced a decisive AMC championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Maryville.