Centralia’s defense came up big in the clutch on the road as the Panthers defeated Montgomery County 26-8 in the first round of the Class 2 District 6 tournament.
Centralia led the whole way and got the ball rolling with a 10-yard run into the end zone by quarterback Beau Gordon that put the Panthers up 6-0. Gordonkept it on the ground for his second touchdown, this time from 15 yards out with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The ground and pound continued for the Panthers, who scored with 30 seconds remaining in the half to go up 20-0. The touchdown came off a 5-yard run by Kyden Wilkerson.
The Panthers scored six more in the third quarter before a touchdown late in the game finally put the Wildcats on the scoreboard.
Montgomery ended its season at 6-4 and suffered its only home loss in the process. Centralia moved to 6-4 and advanced to take on No. 1 seed Hallsville next Friday.
Hallsville has yet to drop a game or score fewer than 25 points this season.