An audible gasp echoed across Mizzou Arena when Travis Anderson’s off dribble 3-pointer swished through the net. It was the third consecutive triple from Charleston Southern, this one putting Missouri down six with under a minute to play.
This wasn’t how it a routine home game against Charleston Southern, the 327th ranked team on KenPom, was supposed to go.
But to the dismay of a stunned Missouri crowd, Charleston Southern shocked the Tigers, winning 68-60 on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena to give Cuonzo Martin's team its third straight loss.
Missouri was sunk by the same things that has plagued it all season.
Its big man, Jeremiah Tilmon, again picked up two early fouls and scored zero first-half points, Missouri’s supposed best player giving it nothing to start yet another game.
After being benched in favor of Reed Nikko to start the second half, Tilmon responded, dominating the start of the second with his own 8-0 run and finishing with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Too little, too late.
When Missouri got Tilmon rolling and his personal 8-0 run opened up a nine-point second-half lead, it seemed like the Tigers would survive. But the Buccaneers responded by holding the Tigers without a bucket for almost 3 minutes, going on a 10-0 run of their own to retake the lead, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Despite Martin inserting Xavier Pinson into the starting five in place of the offensively-challenged Javon Pickett, the Tigers got off to another slow start on offense, going the first four minutes without a made field goal.
The Pinson-Smith backcourt combined for eight points on 2-of-8 shooting, and Dru Smith fouled out with over 8 minutes to play.
Missouri struggled again from 3-point range, starting 0-9 with Torrence Watson and Smith clanking their first seven from deep. Missouri barely recovered, ending the game 4-for-26 from long distance, and providing more evidence that their 327th ranking in 3-point percentage might be much closer to reality than previously thought.
The Tigers didn’t take care of the ball, coughing the ball up 16 times against a defense that came in allowing 78.6 points per game. The Buccaneers took advantage, converting those turnovers into 19 points.
The slow start wasn’t supposed to matter against the lowly Buccaneers, who have been blown out by every high-major team they have faced this season. Missouri even led 28-23 at halftime, fueled by a 10-point half from an unlikely source: backup center Mitchell Smith.
But starting so poorly on offense and allowing teams to hang around shrinks the margin for error. All it takes is three untimely 3s to produce a shocking upset.