Tom Kardon is no stranger to the Columbia Planning & Zoning Commission. He has requested rezoning of his property on the corner of North Providence Road and Third Avenue several times over the last 20 years.
The commission opposed his recent rezoning request of the property from planned development to mixed-use neighborhood zoning in a 4-2 vote Thursday.
Kardon and his daughter, Galatia Kardon, expressed their connection to their community and their frustration with the process during the meeting.
“I’ve been here too many times,” Kardon said during his appeal to the commission.
Kardon requested the rezoning of the property, which is located across from Hickman High School and near recently-opened Aroma Coffee, in hopes the broader zoning may be more appealing to potential tenants, according to the staff report. He said his other option, revising the current zoning, is too time-consuming and expensive.
Commissioners were concerned about the free rein mixed-use zoning would give future owners of the property and shared staff concerns over additional “commercial creep” in the area if the property was rezoned.
Commissioner Anthony Stanton said during the meeting that he feared the rezoning could “open the floodgates.”
“It’s like going off of trust,” Stanton said. “This isn’t really a trust business. This is regulation.”
In 2005, the city approved the rezoning of Kardon’s property to commercial use zoning with a restriction that it could only be used for an auto parts shop, according to the staff report. In 2009, the city approved more uses for the property, with restrictions on hours of operation, landscaping and parking.
Most recently, the property housed AQ Beauty Supply.
City council will hear the request for approval during its March 2 meeting, Patrick Zenner, city development services member, said.
Supervising editor is Molly Hart