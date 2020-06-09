"It hasn’t been easy, but that’s a given," Hickman senior Allison Mayfield wrote. "There are days where I don’t feel like doing anything because there’s no use. Then, there are the days that I feel happy that I have so much time with my family before I leave for college. But at the end of the day, I know that a pandemic cut my senior year short."
What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: If anything, I think we all have needed this. We have needed social distancing to learn how to reconnect with others again. We have needed a global shutdown to learn what we have been and are continuing to do to our planet. We have needed a reset moment, so we can slowdown and look at the world with open ears and open hearts. I hope that this pandemic will change humankind for the better.
How have you made the best of the situation: My family gives me hope. Both my parents are nurses and are out there doing whatever they can for Columbia, and I’m proud to call them my parents. Their acts of courage give me strength to grieve the loss of my senior year, but I still hold on to the hope that when this is over we will get our prom and will get our graduation. I just don't see how we can’t eventually have our moment that we’ve worked 12 years for.