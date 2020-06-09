"It's been interesting for sure," Columbia Independent senior Andrew Miller wrote. "One defining characteristic of Columbia Independent is how close all of the students are with one another and with faculty. While I'm disappointed I couldn't spend my last few months with my classmates, I know it's for the best, and we did the best we could with video conferencing technology."
What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: Your support is what helps us through. We've become the people we are today in part because of our community. We owe a lot to Columbia and Missouri at large, and just as your support helped us through difficult times when we were younger, your support and caring spirit helps us get through difficult times now as we get ready to take on the world.
How have you made the best of the situation: I'm always better when I'm busy. So instead of spending my days playing "Madden NFL," eating ice cream and lamenting over lost time, I've got back into my part-time work with Truemedia and helping business advertise on the Google Search Network. I'm going to MU next year to pursue a business degree to help me continue in this line of work, and I truly enjoy it. My classmates and I have scheduled our own hangouts every now and then to play games and connect. As I've said before, one of the defining characteristics and things I love about Columbia Independent is how close you are to your classmates. While being apart made it difficult, seeing each other in virtual classes helped. Since Columbia Independent continued online schooling, we were all able to get together (online) to study for tests and work on homework.