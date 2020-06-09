"It’s really been disappointing," Rock Bridge senior Dyana Hensley wrote. "Everything I expected has been taken away where we don’t know if we will get it. It’s been such a let down, where we spent three years having pranks pulled on us that we don’t get to go back. We look forward to these moments, and it’s something that we won’t see again."

What would like the community to know about this experience for you: It’s awful. I would never curse this upon anyone to deal with what I’m dealing with. It’s heartbreaking that I may not get to see my friends one more time before I leave for college. I may not get to work a few more hours for more spending money... My time in Columbia might just be done.

How have you made the best of the situation: I’ve got to spend a lot of time with my family, and I’ve gotten to go to the soccer field a lot. I’m one of the athletes who got lucky enough to play a sport past high school. I’ve used this time to better myself as an athlete and get touches in while still social distancing.

