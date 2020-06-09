What would like the community to know about this experience for you: It’s awful. I would never curse this upon anyone to deal with what I’m dealing with. It’s heartbreaking that I may not get to see my friends one more time before I leave for college. I may not get to work a few more hours for more spending money... My time in Columbia might just be done.
How have you made the best of the situation: I’ve got to spend a lot of time with my family, and I’ve gotten to go to the soccer field a lot. I’m one of the athletes who got lucky enough to play a sport past high school. I’ve used this time to better myself as an athlete and get touches in while still social distancing.