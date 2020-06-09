"It's been frustrating but understandable," Columbia Independent senior Erin East wrote. "The most exciting and fun parts of senior year have been cancelled. It's incredibly sad to not finish my time at school alongside my friends, who I've know for practically my whole life. We may have been barely keeping it together, but at least we could offer each other candy in person. However, of course, I understand that it's for the best we stay home."
What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: This experience has made me remember that I live in a bubble. I love and miss my classmates and teachers, but seeing something as large as a pandemic affect our senior year makes me think on a larger scale and look forward to expanding my worldview in college.
How have you made the best of the situation: I'm using my time at home to relax and focus on finishing the year strong academically. I also get to make gifts for my classmates and teachers without accidentally spoiling it in person, like I usually would.