"At first, it didn't really hit me that I'd be missing so much," Tolton senior Jewel Smith wrote. "I was excited that high school was over early, and I thought it would basically be a long summer. I was ready. About two to three weeks in, I realized everything I wouldn't get to do: early senior release, the last day of school, etc. I really enjoyed talking to my teachers everyday. I guess you don't really know how much something means to you until it's taken away."

What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: It's like watching what was supposed to be the best semester of my high school career happen without me. I'm sitting in the stands and watching instead of participating. Socially-distanced from my friends, it's hard not to feel incredibly alone.
 
How have you made the best of the situation: I've been talking to my friends. I lean on them, they lean on me and we keep one another's spirits up. I have also been able to stay active in LifeTeen, my youth group, through Zoom and our GroupMe. It is comforting to constantly be reminded that God is walking us through this valley, and He will get us to the other side.
CLASS OF 2020: We want to hear from you
 
 

