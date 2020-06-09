"My senior year was great until interrupted by the pandemic," Tolton senior Jonny Berndt wrote. "I really wish I had known that March 17, 2020, was going to be my last day of my senior year with my classmates. There have been a lot of disappointments because of the pandemic."

What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: The things the community has done to recognize seniors in our community are really meaningful. It is great that the stadium lights are on all across Columbia on Friday nights. There is also a special website ... for parents to recognize 2020 seniors. I like that people haven't forgot how special your senior year is.
 
How have you made the best of the situation: I have been working -out at home, fishing, doing homework and hanging out with my family.
 
 
 
 

