"It felt cut short," Hickman senior Maddison Reiss wrote. "I’m missing a lot of the spring activities seniors would normally do. Spring was supposed to be the season for us to shine, and it felt cut off."
What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: Our time isn’t up yet. We still are making the best of the situation and constantly making sure our senior year won’t be forgotten
How have you made the best of the situation: I’m waking up with the intention to move forward and come out better than I did before we went under quarantine. Being stuck at home isn’t the worst. It allows for self development.