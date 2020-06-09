"I am a track athlete and have been running for seven-plus years, so it is a huge part of my life," Hickman senior Marissa Kraus wrote. "I have had quite the roller coaster of a career, full of successes and failures, and in my lowest moments, I would visualize my last track season in high school as a senior and how it would be the best season yet, where all my hard work would produce something special. So even though I plan on continuing running at the collegiate level and feel fortunate that I am able to while others are done with track for good, having my last season abruptly taken away is a disappointment like I've never felt before."
In their own words: Senior Marissa Kraus, Hickman
- Marissa Kraus
-
-
- 0
What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: I want the community to know that, while we are all certainly devastated and are grieving in our own ways, we are also staying positive and have not given up yet. I know that the Columbia Public School District is doing all it can to create something that resembled prom and graduation, and I am so thankful they that have not been canceled for good yet. We, the class of 2020, the babies of 9/11, have always been strong, and we will get through this with the support of each other, with quite a story to tell on the other side.
How have you made the best of the situation: I still have some Advanced Placement classes, so I have been able to keep myself busy by preparing for those. I have also kept in contact with my teammates, and we have been doing the best we can to support one another and coach Pete Doll.
Tags
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
Recommended for you
Join the conversation
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.
Missouri Tourism Guide 2020
Summer vacations and outings will look different this year, but check out some unique spots around Missouri for a staycation or in the future. Read the stories.
Most Popular
Articles
- Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death
- #BlackAtMizzou tells MU experiences of racism, a tweet at a time
- Protesters gather against outsourcing custodial, landscaping jobs at MU
- Demonstrator hit by vehicle tries to find peace as she seeks justice
- Ennis Rakestraw's arrival at Missouri comes courtesy of a mother's love
- Facebook post draws 1,000-plus comments about racism at Rock Bridge High
- Despite reckless driver and heat, protests continue in Columbia
- Missouri adds cornerback commit, misses out on Isaiah Coe
- Together, but apart: COVID-19 separates couple in senior living facility
- More than 40,400 free peaches given away by Columbia Hy-Vee stores
Images
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: Protests against racism, police brutality continue for sixth straight day
- PHOTO GALLERY: Peace and remembrance shown during Columbia protests
- PHOTO GALLERY: Black Lives Matter hosts police reform rally
- PHOTO GALLERY: White coats show support for black lives
- PHOTO GALLERY: Protesters march through downtown, stopping to lie down for George Floyd
- PHOTO GALLERY: Protests in Columbia go on despite an arrest and rain
- PHOTO GALLERY: Protesters stop interstate traffic in St. Louis on Monday
- PHOTO GALLERY: Social distance First Friday
- PHOTO GALLERY: Stop the Cuts rally draws a crowd
- PHOTO GALLERY: Columbia voters head to the polls