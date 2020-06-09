"I am a track athlete and have been running for seven-plus years, so it is a huge part of my life," Hickman senior Marissa Kraus wrote. "I have had quite the roller coaster of a career, full of successes and failures, and in my lowest moments, I would visualize my last track season in high school as a senior and how it would be the best season yet, where all my hard work would produce something special. So even though I plan on continuing running at the collegiate level and feel fortunate that I am able to while others are done with track for good, having my last season abruptly taken away is a disappointment like I've never felt before."

What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: I want the community to know that, while we are all certainly devastated and are grieving in our own ways, we are also staying positive and have not given up yet. I know that the Columbia Public School District is doing all it can to create something that resembled prom and graduation, and I am so thankful they that have not been canceled for good yet. We, the class of 2020, the babies of 9/11, have always been strong, and we will get through this with the support of each other, with quite a story to tell on the other side.
CLASS OF 2020: We want to hear from you
How have you made the best of the situation: I still have some Advanced Placement classes, so I have been able to keep myself busy by preparing for those. I have also kept in contact with my teammates, and we have been doing the best we can to support one another and coach Pete Doll.
 
 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.