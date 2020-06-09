"It’s really, really difficult," Rock Bridge senior Paige Hensley wrote. "As someone who isn't staying local, this was my last time to really see my friends all together. It’s really played a toll on me mentally and made me realize how easy is it to take something for granted. I lost my job. I don’t have senior things to look forward to, and I really my plans next year aren’t even 100% a 'go' anymore because who knows what will take place by then. It’s hard to adapt to this."
What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: I’m happy for those who get to have their graduation like they planned; it’s not every day things like this happen, and every location will be different. We have to be happy for those who can get to have their moment; we all worked hard for it.
I also want the Rock Bridge parents to know how grateful we are for them. I don’t know all of them, but those working to give us things like this are so, so special. I loved the parade the Parent Teacher Student Association put on, and things like that we will remember. Thank you, parents!
How have you made the best of the situation: I’m staying in touch with my friends; I’m going running and going to the soccer field to better myself. I have really caught up on my sleep.