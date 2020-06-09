"I definitely did not expect the end of my senior year to be spent mostly at home," Columbia Independent senior Tahsin Schwartz wrote. "I was looking forward to spending the last two months with my peers and being in my school environment. All of my classes have been shifted to online learning, I have not been able to participate in many of my activities+, such as horseback riding and National Honor Society and the uncertainty of graduation plans has been sad to think about. However, I understand that social distancing is vital in combating the virus, and it's important that we all remain invisible warriors in helping flatten the curve and protecting the vulnerable in our communities."
What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: This situation has been difficult in many aspects, especially not being able to see my friends, extended family and teachers, but I feel as though this time has been such a source of growth for me. I have truly been able to take a step back and reflect on my high school experience, be more appreciative of everything in my life and find hobbies that make me happy (including reading and taking long walks).
How have you made the best of the situation: I have enjoyed taking this extra time at home to spend with my parents, brother and cat, Shere Khan. Even though my family always made sure we spent time with each other every day, it was often difficult to really spend quality time together amid our busy schedules. I have loved being able to connect with my family for such a long period of time. Additionally, I have enjoyed doing things I normally wouldn't have the time for, such as reading for fun, going on long walks and texting small notes of encouragement to my friends and family to try to make up for the human interaction we are missing.