"It’s been quite sad," Rock Bridge senior Tien Truong wrote. "I didn’t get to say goodbye to my teachers and friends. There are also people from my high school whom I might never see again."

How have you made the best of the situation: Since I have a lot of time during quarantine, I use it to study for Advanced Placement tests that are coming up in May. I’ve also learned how to cook more Vietnamese food with my mother.
 
CLASS OF 2020: We want to hear from you
 
 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.