"It’s been quite sad," Rock Bridge senior Tien Truong wrote. "I didn’t get to say goodbye to my teachers and friends. There are also people from my high school whom I might never see again."
In their own words: Senior Tien Truong, Rock Bridge
- Tien Truong
-
-
- 0
How have you made the best of the situation: Since I have a lot of time during quarantine, I use it to study for Advanced Placement tests that are coming up in May. I’ve also learned how to cook more Vietnamese food with my mother.
Tags
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
Recommended for you
Join the conversation
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.
Missouri Tourism Guide 2020
Summer vacations and outings will look different this year, but check out some unique spots around Missouri for a staycation or in the future. Read the stories.
Most Popular
Articles
- Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death
- #BlackAtMizzou tells MU experiences of racism, a tweet at a time
- Protesters gather against outsourcing custodial, landscaping jobs at MU
- Demonstrator hit by vehicle tries to find peace as she seeks justice
- Ennis Rakestraw's arrival at Missouri comes courtesy of a mother's love
- Facebook post draws 1,000-plus comments about racism at Rock Bridge High
- Despite reckless driver and heat, protests continue in Columbia
- Missouri adds cornerback commit, misses out on Isaiah Coe
- Together, but apart: COVID-19 separates couple in senior living facility
- More than 40,400 free peaches given away by Columbia Hy-Vee stores
Images
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: Protests against racism, police brutality continue for sixth straight day
- PHOTO GALLERY: Peace and remembrance shown during Columbia protests
- PHOTO GALLERY: Black Lives Matter hosts police reform rally
- PHOTO GALLERY: White coats show support for black lives
- PHOTO GALLERY: Protesters march through downtown, stopping to lie down for George Floyd
- PHOTO GALLERY: Protests in Columbia go on despite an arrest and rain
- PHOTO GALLERY: Protesters stop interstate traffic in St. Louis on Monday
- PHOTO GALLERY: Social distance First Friday
- PHOTO GALLERY: Stop the Cuts rally draws a crowd
- PHOTO GALLERY: Columbia voters head to the polls