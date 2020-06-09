"There's a lot of uncertainty with this," Hickman senior Zoe Potter wrote. "All of our plans have been thrown out the window. We don't even know if we'll graduate before we're all in college. There's a lot of emotion with this for us. I, for one, am very upset. Some of us were born pre-9/11, whereas most of us were born in a post 9/11 world. (I was born pre-9/11.) We were raised through the housing crisis in 2008, and here we are in a global pandemic about to have the most important moments of our lives, only to have them ripped away."
What would you like the community to know about this experience for you: I work at McDonald's on Stadium, and I wear my senior 2020 hoodie. I get asked about graduation a lot when people see it. They say they're sorry because we won't have this event they did. It's uplifting knowing the community has our backs.
How have you made the best of the situation: I've been passing my time by listening to film score by James Horner, who passed away five years ago this June. His music makes me happy and brings me hope. My mom has also been helping, and we've been spending more time together.