"Not being able to make end of year special memories with friends is something that can't be replaced," Sara Reichert said.

Graduating senior: Amara Reichert

School: Battle

Accomplishments: Amara was a three-year member on the track and field team, where her specialty was pole vault. She was on the Battle female wrestling team and was girls wrestling team captain her senior year. She was the first girl to place at State Wrestling Tournament for Battle. She has had a job, played sports and maintained good grades all four years of high school. She has signed with Central Methodist University for track and field. She will also continue her wrestling at Central Methodist University. All of these accomplishments take responsibility, sacrifice and a lot of mental and physical determination.

What's it been like: This pandemic has shown her that you are not always in control of things that happen in life. You have to focus on the positive and keep your head held high.

How she's making the best of the situation: Spending more time with immediate family, working more (being her job is considered essential) and saving money for college.