"This experience can’t be told by anyone but the Class of 2020. It’s their unique experience. Let them tell you how it was for them. All of the Seniors have such individual thoughts on the situation they encountered," Lori Richardson wrote.
Graduating senior: Brandon Richardson
School: Hickman
Accomplishments: Baseball player, avid outdoorsman passionate about hunting and fishing, works construction and is preparing for his future in construction with the goal of owning his own company.
What it's been like: The pandemic showed his resilient side. So many components were out of his control and he made the most of it! He had more time to do what makes him happy (hunting and fishing). The uncertain times allowed time for activities that genuinely make him happy to be alive...
How he's making the best of the situation: Brandon is rolling with the punches. When everything goes out of control, he controls what he can, adjusts to what he can’t and just keeps going.