"There is a sense of loss that will take a big toll on this generation," Joëlle Quoirin said. "Yes, this will shape them. Yes, this too shall pass. In the meantime, our youth deserve a chance to feel sad for those 'moments' they did not get to personally experience. Now is not the time to share with them our own experiences. Give them time to grieve."
Graduating senior: Camille Lease
School: Hickman
Accomplishments: Camille swam competitively since age 5, when she swam the first full lap of the Southwest Swim Club pool for summer swim team. This year, she swam at the Missouri State High School Activities Association-sponsored State Championships for the fourth year and signed on the swim at a Division 1 college. Years of dedication and hard work in and out of the pool have paid off.
What it's been like: The culminating event in the club swimming season for the academic year (September through March) is the sectional meet. This is hosted at MU. It was canceled on the eve of the start of the meet, which was very disheartening for all high level swimmers of our community. Next, it all unraveled from there ... No club swimming banquet where Camille would give her senior speech, same for high school swim team banquet, no prom, graduation, etc ... through it all, she has taken it well. What is/has been the hardest is simply missing the feel of the water. All pools are closed. Swimmers have a vital need to swim. As parents, we cannot "fix" that!
How she's making the best of the situation: Camille is a positive person. She is looking to the future and already connected to her future teammates at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Via group chat, they are socializing, planning dorm room decor and feeling connected.