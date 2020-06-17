"That there is disappointment over CPS inability to make a decision on an in person graduation when communities around them have or are having graduation. They feel total let down after accomplishing some many wonderful achievements," Shavon Walls-Taylor and Deron Taylor wrote.
Graduating senior: Cato Walls
School: Rock Bridge
Accomplishments: Active in RBHS Show Choir (Satin Lace & City Lights), RBHS Choral Choirs, Theater Tech, GSA and A+ Program.
What it's been like: It has been up and downs throughout this final semester. There has been frustration over not having a prom, graduation and Senior All Night Party in person. Not being able to spend time with friends. Miss out on being able to compete in Columbia at Battle Show choir festival.
How Cato's making the best of the situation: Cato and a friend have become pen pals. Is attending MACC for college classes this summer to get a head start.