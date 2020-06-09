"Always stay safe, no matter what, and remember it isn't the end," Caroline Locke said.

Graduating senior: Celastazia Guilliett Locke

School: Rock Bridge

Accomplishments: Cela has strived and has changed vastly over the past four years. She was a teacher assistant, completed the United Challenge, Project Stir, Camp Salsa and is an ongoing honor roll student.

What it's been like: Different, yet expected. She has had her ups and downs, especially with not being able to see friends; although, overall, Cela has handled not being in school well.

How she's making the best of the situation: Cela goes for walks, maintains her grades, chats with friends and spends time with family.

CLASS OF 2020: We want to hear from you

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.