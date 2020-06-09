"These kids are resilient," Beth Dubé wrote. "This will be a memorable year for them, but not terrible. They will grow and be more flexible because of it."

Graduating senior: Emma Dubé

School: Columbia Independent

Emma Dubé

Accomplishments: Emma played volleyball and track. She was president of the model UN club at school, and was involved with the Lionheart program. Emma was also actively involved with her church and small group.

What it's been like: Classes are all online now. Their senior trip was canceled, as was prom.

How she's making the best of the situation: Emma and a few friends meet every Wednesday evening in a nearby parking lot and sit on the backs of their cars and talk. She’s had a lot more time with our family since activities have been canceled; we have all enjoyed that. She continued to run and train with a friend.

