"This was difficult for them and they are learning to overcome the challenges that this experience brings with it. They will become better adults because of it," Danielle Wiedmier wrote.

Graduating senior: Ethan Wiedmier

School: Battle

Ethan Wiedmier

Accomplishments: Ethan has been a student athlete playing multiple sports each year since the first grade. Due to FFA and Columbia Career Center he has decided to become a veterinarian.

What it's been like: It’s highly disappointing to watch as your son missing spring sports, recruitment weekend, Prom, graduation and other senior activities when they have worked hard for those opportunities.

How he's making the best of the situation: He has spent the last few weeks working to prepare for the next chapter. He has taken this semester in stride and is attempting to make the most of the last few days with his friends. 

