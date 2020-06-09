"It is hard to end the school year so abruptly, but he is hopeful that they will move graduation and possibly prom to a later date so that he can experience both of those milestones. Regardless, he's happy to be graduating," Sonya Fogle said.
Graduating senior: Gabe Fogle
School: Hickman
Accomplishments: He has a black belt in taekwondo, he is a self taught guitarist, dabbles in magic/card tricks and is a good brother and son.
What it's been like: It hasn't affected him much as he was only a part-time student (work).
How he's making the best of the situation: He is enjoying his time working and preparing for adulthood.