"There is no way to get this time or experience back for them," Michelle Green wrote.

Graduating senior: Grant Green

School: Rock Bridge

Grant Green

Accomplishments: Grant played tennis all through middle and high school. He completed 6 years of mission trips in the U.S.

What it's been like: Working for something all your life and at no fault of your own being unable to complete it in the traditional way.

How he's making the best of the situation: His attitude is positive. He realizes if this is the worst thing he goes through in life, he will be a blessed man.

