"There is no way to get this time or experience back for them," Michelle Green wrote.
Graduating senior: Grant Green
School: Rock Bridge
Accomplishments: Grant played tennis all through middle and high school. He completed 6 years of mission trips in the U.S.
What it's been like: Working for something all your life and at no fault of your own being unable to complete it in the traditional way.
How he's making the best of the situation: His attitude is positive. He realizes if this is the worst thing he goes through in life, he will be a blessed man.