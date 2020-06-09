"The unknown is very scary for anybody, but for a young adult who’s supposed to start her life after graduation, this is beyond scary," wrote Eileen Keeter. "She can’t have the same experiences as before. Going out to find an apartment or roommate, attending her first college class, find a better job. Those are all taken from her. My hope is that things will return to normal even if it’s at a slower pace. It would be good to know that our community is behind her. She, along with many others, needs encouragement, understanding and hope."
Graduating senior: Hanna Egbert
School: Battle
Accomplishments: She played on the softball team for three years. She was in the AVID program and the A+ program. She was accepted to several colleges and is choosing to go to MACC. She wants to become a physical therapist for sports. She’s an amazing young lady who is very smart and talented.
What it's been like: It’s very frustrating. The teachers have been wonderful and have been trying their hardest to help however they can. Finding motivation has been a struggle. She feels like her senior year has been taken from her so what’s the point of doing the work. There’s no prom, no senior pictures, no graduation celebrations and no graduation. Even finals have been changed. It’s been very difficult for her.
How she's making the best of the situation: She works at Panera, which is nice to be able to get out and at least see people through the drive-thru. Her friends drive-thru to say hi. She has 3 younger siblings and has been playing a lot more with them. She also helps them with their online work.