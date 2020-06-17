"This is one of the most memorable times in their lives and I feel like they are not able to walk across that stage like they deserve and as a parent, that breaks my heart. But I have also seen a lot of unique and uplifting ways to celebrate our seniors and I think that is a great thing to witness when everyone comes together," Kristina Wolf wrote.
Graduating senior: Hunter Wolf
School: Rock Bridge
Accomplishments: Hunter was involved with FFA and was apart of the skeet shooting team that qualified for State. Hunter is also an A+ Student. Hunter will attend State Tech College in Linn, Mo. for aviation maintenance.
What it's been like: Hunter finished school early (December 2019), and has been working full-time to save for college. I think he has been distracted with that so this has been a little easier on him.
How he's making the best of the situation: He is keeping himself busy working outside and looks forward to going back to church at The Crossing.