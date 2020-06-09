"This experience is hard, no matter your age, but put yourself in the shoes of these kids, they've worked their tails off for years to get here and now it has been stripped away from them. Feel compassion for them and know they are struggling," Renee Pearman wrote.
Graduating senior: Jenna Pearman
School: Battle High
Accomplishments: National Honor Society (4 years), Varsity soccer (4 years), Honor Roll (4 years), A+, Battle Battalion Show Choir (2 years), Choir (4 years), Student of the month Knights of Columbus (multiple times), volunteer
What it's been like: It's been hard, not getting to see her friends, hang out and just talk like they used to. Her senior year soccer season ended before it really started, and that is hard to stomach after waiting three years for your time to shine as a senior. Show Choir luckily was coming to an end, but so many concerts and events were still missed due to this. It is just really hard with all the unknowns when you were living the best year of your high school career and then had it taken away from you.
How she's making the best of the situation: Jenna is trying to stay busy, making things for her fellow soccer seniors and trying to talk to friends as much as possible with Facetime. It's not the same, but she is trying to make the most of the situation.