"Graduating high school is an outstanding accomplishment that they should be proud of completing," says Stephanie Rothermich. "Hopefully these seniors will remember how unique this time in their lives has been and will continue to experience that the simple things in life are sometimes the most memorable." 

Graduating senior: Kathryn Rothermich

School: Hickman

Kathryn Rothermich

Accomplishments: Kathryn is a varsity tennis player and 2-year recipient of Kewpie Award of Ladies Tennis, National Honor Society and Kewps United. Kathryn balanced sports, academics and giving to her community throughout her time at HHS.

What's it been like: Sad to miss all of the end of year activities like prom, graduation and all-night party! But she's enjoying her time at home with her brother and dog.

How she's making the best of the situation: Kathryn has started plants and vegetables for a garden, studies for two AP tests, enjoys walks in the neighborhood and teaching her grandma how to FaceTime.

