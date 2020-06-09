"While this has been a disruptive and sad chapter in their lives, it can also be a opportune time to truly learn about the life lesson of how one can look back, look forward, but most of all, try to live well and love ourselves and others today," Tammy Gillespie said.
Graduating senior: Kelly Gillespie
School: Fulton
Accomplishments: Kelly is currently the Fulton High School Student Council president, senior class vice-president, band section leader, National Honor Society member, Key Club officer and a member of the tennis team. She was usually one of the first students to arrive at events and one of the last to leave, helping to clean up, move tables or whatever else needed to be done. Kelly's initiative is one of her greatest assets. For example, the summer after 10th grade, she independently searched for scholarships and created a timeline of their deadlines. I told her I thought that was way too soon to be thinking about scholarships. Having that organized timeline helped her out a lot in her senior year, as she took it upon herself to apply for 37 scholarships without prodding or coaxing (and, at times, awareness) by her parents. Kelly has always worked very hard at her academics, resulting in top class rank for several years. She is competitive so is curious what the final ranking will be. Whatever happens, she says she feels good about her GPA and rank because she knows she has done her best. Most importantly, she is a student leader with a servant heart; she demonstrates kindness and inclusion of people with different abilities. It was no surprise when she told us her dream job would be to plan and implement fundraisers and awareness events for a children's hospital.
What it's been like: Kelly's final semester of high school has had a significant impact on her. She truly loves school and, like so many other students, had invested a lot of time and effort into last semester events that won't occur. Everyone typically thinks about graduation and prom, but there were many, many more anticipated events that just dropped off the calendar cliff. Examples include Spring Musical Festival, Senior Class Trip, Academic Banquet, Senior Sunset, All Night Party (after graduation) and more. She says she is grateful that she made the most of each year academically and activity-wise, so she does not have any regrets. Her previous 120% involvement in high school came to a near screeching halt because of the pandemic. That wasn't entirely bad but has been a huge lifestyle change.
I know she has experienced loss and even some grief. Emptying out her backpack was a symbolic and sad process. I try to strike the delicate balance of recognizing events on our calendar (e.g., Senior Spirit Week) versus letting the posted event go unnoticed. Between no in-person classes and sporadic workdays at home, not knowing what day it is may be a blessing!
How she's making the best of the situation: Kelly is making the best of the situation in several ways. First, and probably most important to her at this point in her life, she has ongoing with classmates and teachers through FHS-initiated online learning, online youth leadership meetings, etc. Like many teens and adults, she stays in touch through texts. She struggles with chronic asthma so has been very cautious about going to public places. She is definitely a poster child for practicing social distancing! As such, she has used this extensive time at home to continue working on high school coursework, apply for a few more scholarships, get enrolled in two online summer classes at MU, finalize her fall enrollment at MU (CAFNR, Hospitality/Event Management), establish a possible summer/college job in Columbia, clean her bedroom and help me organize our previously neglected craft area. Hobbies are important now, too. Kelly enjoys (binge) watching favorite shows, painting, cooking dinner (yes, I'm lucky) and trying out new recipes, like apple tarte tatin. In order to compensate from all the extra eating we've all done, we've joined her cat on the living room floor on some mornings for gently stretching. We go on walks and have become weekend warriors who pull, cut and saw the invasive honeysuckle bushes in our backyard. We're also enjoying container gardening, especially harvesting fresh herbs for the meals she's cooking.