"It has been sad, but she realizes and accepts that someone's life is more important than high school traditions," Kristina Bales wrote.
Graduating senior: Kylie Bales
School: Hickman
Accomplishments: Kylie is a talented singer. She has taken solos to district and state competition where she received the highest rating possible.
What it's been like: It has been disappointing to have all the senior milestone activities disappear.
How she's making the best of the situation: She is learning Japanese. She draws, sings, writes, and spends hours on Discord and Zoom with friends.