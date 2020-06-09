"It has been sad, but she realizes and accepts that someone's life is more important than high school traditions," Kristina Bales wrote.

Graduating senior: Kylie Bales

School: Hickman

Kylie Bales

Accomplishments: Kylie is a talented singer. She has taken solos to district and state competition where she received the highest rating possible.

What it's been like: It has been disappointing to have all the senior milestone activities disappear.

How she's making the best of the situation: She is learning Japanese. She draws, sings, writes, and spends hours on Discord and Zoom with friends.

