"Even though she never got the ending to her senior year she may have wanted, she never let it get her spirits down," Tammy Falls wrote. "She has always stayed positive and looked to the future."
Graduating senior: Larissa Falls
School: Battle
Accomplishments: Larissa threw shot, discus and javelin for Battle all four years. She received multiple awards from Engineering and other Career Center Classes. She has received four scholarships so far from American Legion Auxiliary, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Lockheed Martin Corp, and an Excellence Scholarship from Southern Illinois University, which is where she will be attending in the fall. She got an internship to Gravity her sophomore year, has worked there every summer since and is hoping after quarantine is over to work there again this summer.
What it's been like: It has been hard for her. Larissa worked really hard all summer and fall to make it to state in track this year and by having the year cut short she never even got the chance to compete in one meet.
How she's making the best of the situation: She been getting herself ready for college, reading a lot, lifting weights.