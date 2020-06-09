"The community has been amazing in supporting our kids and recognizing them in an effort to celebrate their senior year," Penny Adams wrote. "We need to recognize that none of these efforts will replace what they have lost, and we need to allow them to be sad and grieve this loss. However, I hope the community can continue to support in any way they can."

Graduating senior: Marissa Kraus

School: Hickman

Accomplishments: Marissa has excelled in varsity track and cross-country and been a leader in multiple school clubs, ranging from community service, the arts and athletic leadership. She is also very strong academically.

What it's been like: Like many people, she has felt the uncertainty, sadness and disappointment of not spending her remaining months at school with teammates and classmates. However, she has a positive outlook that some remaining senior activities will still occur. She is confident that Columbia Public Schools feels deeply for the students and especially seniors.

How she's making the best of the situation: She is using this time to continue to prepare for her Advanced Placement exams and college by reaching out to future classmates who are in similar situations. She has also kept in contact with classmates, teammates and friends through Zoom and social media.