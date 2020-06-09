"They miss their friends and plans for the fall are more difficult to make in this time of uncertainty especially as many parents are facing layoffs," Amanda Schieber wrote.

Graduating senior: Meriam Schieber

School: Rock Bridge

Meriam Schieber

Accomplishments: Rock Bridge High School Color Guard captain and Art Club president. She was very passionate about participating and the success of both. She also was first chair clarinet in Rock Bridge Wind Symphony. She participated in the A+ program tutoring elementary students and she enjoyed playing piano for a local assisted care facility.

What it's been like: She misses her friends very much.

How she's making the best of the situation: She is busy doing what she wants to do for the rest of her life — creating art projects.

