"This experience was difficult, but we are grateful to the school and teachers for making this transition as smooth as possible and making the decision to keep our students safe. We understand it is a tough time for everyone and we appreciate everyone's efforts to stay home and cooperate and keep us all safe," Inas Syed wrote.
Graduating senior: Muhammad Zain Syed
School: Rock Bridge
Accomplishments: President of Muslim Student Organization, co-founder and vice president of Ellis Fischel Cancer Outreach, PR officer for Giving Girls Opportunities, excellent grades, kind and respectful peer, student and leader, volunteer at the local mosque, youth group leader.
What it's been like: It has been hard for our senior to adjust, but he was able to overcome the challenges and finish strong. He was upset he would not be able to see his teachers and his friends for the last time, and say goodbye to everyone, but he understood the importance of this lockdown.
How he's making the best of the situation: Zain is using this time to focus on volunteering and helping his community members in any way he can. He is helping at the local mosque to make food packages and loading them into cars for the community members that need help buying things like flour, sugar, oil and dates. He is educating peers and family members of the importance of social distancing during this time. He is also helping out around the house and enjoying the outdoors. He has gained new hobbies like boating and fishing. He is also spending a lot of time with family.