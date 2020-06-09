"It’s like nothing anyone else has ever gone through before and hopefully won’t have to go through again," Ellen Kliethermes wrote. "It is making him stronger, and he is showing more character of the great young man that he is by not complaining about the situation but rolling with the changes that online learning has brought him."

Graduating senior: Riley Kliethermes

School: Hickman

Accomplishments: He received several academic scholarships and an athletic scholarship to run cross-country and track for Hannibal LaGrange University. He was captain of the cross-country team and had his best season ever his senior year, setting his PR in cross-country by dropping his 5k race time by 2 1/2 minutes this season alone and was on track to break many of his track records, as well. He was a courtwarming king candidate and raised almost $1,300 for Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home during the king candidates’ fundraising campaigns. He maintains a 3.5 GPA and is an outstanding student and leader. He has worked for over two years at Hy-Vee and is just a wonderful young man. We are very proud of all he has accomplished.

What it's been like: He has kept a very positive attitude about the situation. He is missing his friends and the last activities that they have as seniors, though.

How he's making the best of the situation: Still checking in with classes, texting friends and is still doing his workouts for cross-country/track to train for his upcoming season with Hannibal LeGrange. He is also still working at Hy-Vee.