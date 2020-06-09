"Nothing can bring these things back and sadly there are no memories to take forward. But Samantha keeps on pushing forward and I am so proud of her! She will do big things and overcome whatever life sends her way," Nolanda Dodd wrote.
Graduating senior: Samantha Dodd
School: Hickman
Accomplishments: Samantha has been active in softball, cheer and volleyball. She is a member of NHS, HOSA, Key Club and student government. Samantha was a QuestBridge Prep Scholar and she attended the Envision Intensive Law and Trial Program at Stanford where she was awarded the Most Outstanding Attorney Award.
What it's been like: Samantha has missed a lot of school because of an illness so she really enjoyed the times she was able to be at school and spend with her friends. Being on strict quarantine was hard on her but she never complained and always kept pushing forward to the next chapter. She did miss not being able to hang out with her friends, see her teachers, do things like get a prom dress, go to school activities and have a normal end of the year like she waited for all these years.
How she's making the best of the situation: Samantha spends a lot of time with her family and knows that the time she has with them before going to college is precious. She wasn't able to be around her older sisters or nieces or nephew so she has had a lot of Facetime calls, Zooms and social distance visits so that she can still see and spend time with them. She has been painting, watching movies, getting things ready for college and most of all she has been staying healthy. Samantha doesn't complain or whine and even though she might be frustrated, she just takes what it is and deals with it.