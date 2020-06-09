"Shelomi is very thoughtful and adaptable, which has been evident through this unique time in history. When asked what has stood out during the Stay-at-Home order, he immediately responded, the creative empathy of our church with the ways they have reached out through personal connections, alternative means of his birthday celebration, and online services," Debra Miner said.
Graduating senior: Shelomi Miner
School: Homeschool
Accomplishments: Shelomi is respected and admired by students of all ages for his leadership and personally integrity. He is a hard-working and very talented young man who is dedicated to his faith, family and friends. Shelomi was accepted into a highly selective college and is being recruited for basketball by another college. He has not made any final decisions.
What it's been like: Each March is a highlight for our basketball program (Mid-Missouri Mavericks homeschool basketball) traveling to the weeklong national tournament in Springfield, Mo. Shelomi put hours and hours of personal workouts outside of team practice with the climax of the season being canceled. Although academically, classes have maintained normalcy, the senior celebratory activities have also been altered or canceled altogether.
How he's making the best of the situation: Shelomi continues to have a positive outlook and lives in joy despite all the changes. He connects with friends and serves his church ministry in helping with the online services. With a loss of income, he creatively found another job.