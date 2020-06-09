"As disappointed as we, as parents, are for these seniors, we have noticed so many of them showing great resilience and a real positive attitude, as they work to put these setbacks behind them and push ahead toward their future," says Michele Doolady.
Graduating senior: Will Doolady
School: Battle
Accomplishments: Will plays Lacrosse for the Hickman-Battle Lacrosse team and was recruited to play for the Columbia College men's lacrosse team. At Columbia College, he will study sports management this fall. Will recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. For his Eagle project, he built a set of wooden carnival games for Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, and now, the Hickman lacrosse team has plans to partner with the organization for an upcoming youth lacrosse clinic. He was also on the A-honor roll last semester.
What it's been like: Will was working toward the honor roll again when the grading system changed, so that was a disappointment. He was also looking forward to his senior season of lacrosse with the Hickman-Battle team. Will was never able to have that moment that all college-bound high school athletes look forward to: an official college signing day.
How he's making the best of the situation: When Columbia Public Schools first postponed spring sports, Will still hit the lacrosse field with his teammates every day, practicing wherever they could find empty space and staying 6 feet apart at all times. Even today, as the current mandates discourage gatherings of any kind, Will still plays "wall ball" at home each day and regularly reaches out to his teammates, encouraging them to keep perfecting their skills.