During his stay at the Tiger Hotel, Rob Shorrock woke up Saturday to loud music. He was surprised to see people using ropes to descend the hotel.
“I gotta do this,” he said to himself.
Thirty-five people rappelled down the Tiger Hotel in support of Love Columbia’s Over the Edge event Saturday. Clad in climbing gear, participants used a rope to descend the side of the building. Each was required to raise $1,000 to rappel. The event’s sponsor, Total Learning Concepts, provided additional funding to help people participate. The proceeds benefit Love Columbia.
The event is a way to help members of the community in difficult financial times, said Jane Williams, executive director of Love Columbia.
“We are going over the edge to keep our neighbors from going over the edge in these tough times of housing crisis and inflation.”
Love Columbia aims to help those who might be struggling with homelessness or other challenges. The organization served nearly 1,500 adults in the community in 2021, according its website.
Seeing a chance to help, Shorrock decided to try rappelling himself. He said donors at the event quickly helped him raise the $1,000 to participate.
“It’s great to see the most coolest adventure that I’ve done in a very long time,” he said.
Shorrock, also known as “Boston Rob,” arrived in town Friday afternoon with his wife. Originally from Boston, and currently a detective within the Special Victims Unit for the Kansas City Police Department, it was his first time in Columbia.
Shorrock said helping others is important to him and that after participating in Over the Edge, he wants to start a similar event in Kansas City.
“For me, giving back and doing the things that I do on my job and my personal life, trying to help the homeless, it’s just never-ending,” he said.
This year’s event was smaller than last year’s, which saw 92 rappellers, or “edgers.” A crowd cheered as participants hung off of the brick wall of the hotel while a DJ played loud pop music.
Adonica Coleman, owner of digital media company COMO 411, emceed Over the Edge with her husband. She said the event raised around $97,000, not including additional community donations. She added that with the additional donations, Love Columbia will likely meet its goal of $100,000 raised from Over the Edge.