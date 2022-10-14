Adrian shut out Cole Camp 36-0 as the Blue Birds suffered their second loss of the season. This was anticipated to be a great matchup with both teams having a combined 12 wins and only two losses, but that simply wasn’t the case.
Adrian was led by a spectacular performance from its defense that forced two turnovers, and was also led by a three-touchdown performance from junior Hunter Bailey and two-touchdown performance from Logan Kisner.
The scoring started with a 19-yard touchdown run by Bailey to give Adrian a 6-0 lead. After that, the scoring for Adrian seemed to never stop.
Adrian added two more touchdowns in the second quarter, one receiving touchdown by Kisner and another rushing touchdown from Bailey along with a fumble recovery to give Adrian a 20-point lead going into halftime.
It picked up right where it left off in the second half with two more rushing touchdowns from Bailey and Kisner to make the score 36-0 going into the fourth quarter which killed any hope of a Blue Bird comeback.
Adrian finished with a total of 347 yards, 174 coming from Bailey.
Adrian improves to 7-1 and go on to play Tipton next Friday. As for Cole Camp, it moves to 6-2 and play Midway next Friday.